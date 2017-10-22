The revised United States GP grid

F1 has done it again with six drivers penalised on the starting grid for the United States GP with Brendon Hartley P19 on debut and Sauber emerging as the big winners.

Max Verstappen, Nico Hulkenberg, Brendon Hartley and Stoffel Vandoorne all have power unit element penalties ranging from 15 to 30 places.

All four are in the bottom half of the grid along with Lance Stroll and Kevin Magnussen, who were hit with three-place penalties for impeding other drivers in qualifying.

The penalties are great news for Sauber. Despite qualifying near the back of the grid, Marcus Ericsson will start P13 with Pascal Wehrlein in 15th place.

The grid

1 Lewis Hamilton

2 Sebastian Vettel

3 Valtteri Bottas

4 Daniel Ricciardo

5 Kimi Räikkönen

6 Esteban Ocon

7 Carlos Sainz

8 Fernando Alonso

9 Sergio Perez

10 Felipe Massa

11 Daniil Kvyat

12 Romain Grosjean

13 Marcus Ericsson

14 Pascal Wehrlein

15 Lance Stroll **

16 Max Verstappen ***

17 Kevin Magnussen **

18 Nico Hulkenberg ****

19 Brendon Hartley *****

20 Stoffel Vandoorne *

* 30-place power unit element change

** three-place impeding penalty

*** 15-place power unit element change

**** 20-place power unit element change

***** 25-place power unit element change