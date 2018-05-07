The Spanish Grand Prix timetable
The Spanish GP, which takes place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, marks the fifth round of the 2018 F1 World Championship.
All times are local (Spain is GMT +2)
Thursday 10 May
15:00: FIA press conference
Friday 11 May
11:00 – 12:30: First free practice
13:00 – 13:30: FIA press conference
15:00 – 16:30: Second free practice
Saturday 12 May
12:00 – 13:00: Third free practice
15:00 – 16:00: Qualifying
16:00: FIA post qualifying press conference
Sunday 13 May
14:10 – 14:25: Starting grid presentation
14:56: National anthem
15:10 – 17:10: Spanish GP
17:10: FIA post race press conference
Spanish GP Info
No of Laps: 66
Race Distance: 307.104 km
Lap Record: 1:21.670 – K Raikkonen (2008)
2017 Winner: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)