The Spanish Grand Prix timetable

The Spanish GP, which takes place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, marks the fifth round of the 2018 F1 World Championship.

All times are local (Spain is GMT +2)

Thursday 10 May

15:00: FIA press conference

Friday 11 May

11:00 – 12:30: First free practice

13:00 – 13:30: FIA press conference

15:00 – 16:30: Second free practice

Saturday 12 May

12:00 – 13:00: Third free practice

15:00 – 16:00: Qualifying

16:00: FIA post qualifying press conference

Sunday 13 May

14:10 – 14:25: Starting grid presentation

14:56: National anthem

15:10 – 17:10: Spanish GP

17:10: FIA post race press conference

Spanish GP Info

No of Laps: 66

Race Distance: 307.104 km

Lap Record: 1:21.670 – K Raikkonen (2008)

2017 Winner: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)