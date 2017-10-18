The United States GP timetable
The United Grand Prix, which takes place at the Circuit of the Americas, marks the 17th round of the 2017 Formula 1 season.
All times are local (Austin is GMT -5)
Thursday 20 October
11:00 – 12:00: FIA press conference
16:00 – 18:00: Pit lane walk for three day ticket holders
Friday 21 October
10:00 – 11:30: First free practice
14:00 – 15:30: Second free practice
16:00 – 17:00: FIA press conference
Saturday 22 October
11:00 – 12:00: Third free practice
16:00 – 17:00: Qualifying
17:00: FIA post-qualifying press conference
Sunday 23 October
12:30: Formula One drivers parade
12:45 – 13:15: Starting grid presentation
13:46: National anthem
14:00 – 16:00: United States GP
16:00: FIA post-race press conference
United States GP Info
No of Laps: 56
Race Distance: 308.405
Lap Record: 1:39.347 Sebastian Vettel (2012)
2016 Winner: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)