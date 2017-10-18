The United States GP timetable

The United Grand Prix, which takes place at the Circuit of the Americas, marks the 17th round of the 2017 Formula 1 season.

All times are local (Austin is GMT -5)

Thursday 20 October

11:00 – 12:00: FIA press conference

16:00 – 18:00: Pit lane walk for three day ticket holders

Friday 21 October

10:00 – 11:30: First free practice

14:00 – 15:30: Second free practice

16:00 – 17:00: FIA press conference

Saturday 22 October

11:00 – 12:00: Third free practice

16:00 – 17:00: Qualifying

17:00: FIA post-qualifying press conference

Sunday 23 October

12:30: Formula One drivers parade

12:45 – 13:15: Starting grid presentation

13:46: National anthem

14:00 – 16:00: United States GP

16:00: FIA post-race press conference

United States GP Info

No of Laps: 56

Race Distance: 308.405

Lap Record: 1:39.347 Sebastian Vettel (2012)

2016 Winner: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)