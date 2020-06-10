Torquing Point: Preparations ramp up, but not for everyone

With less than a month to go until Formula 1 finally returns, Torquing Point takes a look at how the teams and drivers are preparing.

As always, Mercedes are leading the way. They treated us to our first sight of an F1 car on track since February, and there was social distancing aplenty. Finley and Michelle kick episode 12 off by discussing how those measures may affect the sport and how important these tests are.

They then take a look at the situation at McLaren. While Mercedes are up and running and Ferrari are set to follow, the British team will have to wait until Austria thanks to Renault. So, why are the French manufacturers being so difficult, and how much will it hurt McLaren? Finally, will they be the only team unable to get some time on track? We doubt it…

Teams being prepared won’t do much good if their drivers aren’t. Many feel that they’ll be rusty, while Nico Rosberg claims those that have been racing virtually will have an advantage. Finley and Michelle wrap up the episode by giving their own thoughts, pondering how such a large hiatus and a potentially shorter calendar could affect the racing.

