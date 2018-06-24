Verstappen accuses press of double standards

Max Verstappen is “angry” with press as he feels they will not treat Sebastian Vettel in the same way as him following the German’s collision at the French Grand Prix.

Vettel was given a five-second penalty for causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the first corner at the Circuit Paul Ricard and had to come from the back of the grid to finish P5.

Verstappen, who secured the best result of his season with second place in France, has come under a lot of pressure from the media after starting his season with six consecutive race weekends with an on-track incident, and he wants to see Vettel asked the same questions that were posed to him.

“I hope when we get to Austria that the journalists ask him if he will change his approach because that is what l heard for so many races,” Verstappen told Sky Sports F1.

“It really annoyed me and was stupid to ask. I’m getting annoyed about it.

“Mistakes happen and they happen to the best of us. But it makes me angry because they won’t be as bad on him as they were on me.

“All the time they came to me on how l should change my approach and these stupid comments. I didn’t change a thing and now everything is going right.”

Not finished there, Verstappen called out those “stupid” enough to question his driving ability.

“I focus on my myself, but all these stupid comments you read on social media and journalists, it’s really stupid,” Verstappen continued.

“I am not going to hold back on it.”