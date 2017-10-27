Verstappen apologises for Austin comments

Max Verstappen has issued an apology via Instagram for his "heat of the moment" post-race comments at the United States Grand Prix.

The Dutchman called the steward who punished him an "idiot" and told fans to boycott the race next year in protest after he was given a five-second penalty for exceeding track limits and was subsequently removed from the podium in Austin.

"Further to what I said during the FIA press conference earlier, I would once again apologise for the language that I used following the US Grand Prix," Verstappen said.

"My comments were made in the heat of the moment, I know that the words I used were inappropriate and they were not directed at any one person.

"I certainly did not mean to cause any offence and I hope we can move on and enjoy this race weekend."