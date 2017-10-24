Verstappen could face action for ‘idiot’ jibe

Max Verstappen could be further punished by the FIA for bringing the sport into disrepute following his post-race comments at the United States Grand Prix.

The Dutchman was given a five-second timed penalty for exceeding track limits when overtaking Kimi Raikkonen on the final lap, pinching the final podium spot.

However, Verstappen was escorted away from the podium after learning his fate and was heavily critical of the FIA soon after.

He accused the sport's governing body of "killing the sport" and wanted fans to boycott next year's race at the Circuit of The Americas in protest.

He also singled out the steward thought to be behind the decision, Australian Garry Connelly.

He said: "He's an idiot who always decides against me."

It is that comment in particular which could see Verstappen in more trouble. In addition to his timed penalty, one penalty point was also added to his licence for the illegal overtake.