Verstappen: Ferrari have ‘found a turbo button’

Max Verstappen joked that Ferrari have "somehow found a turbo button" after singling out their "really quick" straight-line speed.

Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen found themselves half a second clear of Mercedes in qualifying, a gap that has left Silver Arrows boss Toto Wolff scratching his head, while Max Verstappen himself was a further tenth back in P5.

"It wasn't too bad compared to Mercedes, Ferrari were just way too quick," Verstappen said in the paddock.

"Somehow they have found a turbo button on the straight because they are really quick and still in the corners they are reasonably quick.

"They have found a really good package this weekend. In the race we should be closer on top speed so hopefully that will help a bit.

"We have to be positive still. A lot of things can happen and with the strategy, maybe it's a one-stop or two-stop we are still not sure. We know it is different to the other guys."