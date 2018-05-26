Verstappen misses qualy; starts last in Monaco

Max Verstappen’s messy start to the season continued at the Monaco Grand Prix, where he will start from the back of the grid.

The Dutchman, who has been involved in accidents and incidents in every weekend so far this season, was looking well placed to clinch a maiden pole position with Red Bull showing plenty of pace in Monte Carlo.

Verstappen lost the car on the exit of the swimming pool section in the late stages of FP3, leaving his mechanics with a huge job to get his RB14 car ready for qualifying.

But, whilst the patch-up job was in operation, a problem with the gearbox was discovered and needed to be replaced.

It ended all hope of Verstappen being ready to take part in Q1 and definitely leaves him at the very back of the grid as a new gearbox enforces a five-place drop.