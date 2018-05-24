Verstappen: Not even on the limit yet

Max Verstappen has suggested there is a lot more to come from Red Bull even after dominating on the opening day of practice in Monaco.

Red Bull set the early pace on the streets of Monte Carlo, with Verstappen top for large parts of FP2 before Daniel Ricciardo smashed the track record late into the session.

But Verstappen, who finished a couple of tenths behind in P2, is encouraged by what he has seen, especially with the team still yet to go fully on the limit.

“Today went well from the start and it was a positive start”, Max told Verstappen.nl.

“Our car has a lot of grip and is easy to drive. That’s really important on a street circuit like Monaco. I’m happy with that.

“Today we haven’t been on the limit yet, but we were still fast. We didn’t have any set-up issues, I’ve got the right feeling in the car and there is still margin to improve.

“Thursday was a good day. Hopefully we can maintain this on Saturday.”

Ricciardo is expecting Ferrari and Mercedes to respond and, while Verstappen is also thinking the same, he reckons Red Bull can be firmly in the mix with them over the course of the weekend.

He added: “For sure they will come close to us in qualifying, with the engine modes. But I’m sure we can do better.

“It’s pretty good. I didn’t really have a lot of problems, that of course helps a lot on a street circuit.

“The car even comparing to last year has been a massive step forwards, in terms of how I feel in the car. It always helps.”