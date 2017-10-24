Verstappen: Nothing compares to Mexico

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo are both looking forward to savouring the unique stadium section at the Mexico Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen: “In Mexico I will try my best to get on the podium this year. I was very close to it last year, but unfortunately in the end it didn’t work out for us. The track is a great venue and has a unique setting. No other track we go to has a stadium section like Mexico. It just doesn’t compare to any race track I have been to so far. It’s an enjoyable track but not very physical, even though it’s really quick. The fans are really passionate and loud all weekend so I’m definitely excited to get back there and race this year.”

Daniel Ricciardo: “It was a little confusing to be classified third there last year but nonetheless a nice surprise. I enjoyed the track last year more than I did the first year as it started out quite dirty and slippery, which didn’t really give the car a good feeling. Last year it was much better and this year it should improve even more. Even though the stadium section is really slow and not the most adrenaline fuelled part of the track, I really enjoy it because it’s so technical. The thin air definitely makes a big difference to the car handling. We use the most downforce we have and it still feels less than Monza. The car moves around a lot and for that reason you never really feel 100 percent happy, but you just deal with it. The fans are awesome and I would say it’s the best Drivers’ Parade we do all year.”