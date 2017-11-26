Verstappen: Season finale was ‘very boring’

Max Verstappen was less than complimentary about the final race of the 2017 season after he claimed a rather uneventful fifth spot.

The Dutchman was keeping Kimi Raikkonen in range but a battle for fourth never developed with Verstappen unable to pass Ferrari's Finn.

"It was actually very boring," Verstappen told Sky Sports F1 in the paddock.

"All the time Kimi in front. That's it.

"You can't follow. We were quite a bit faster but this track didn't give the opportunity to pass."

Nevertheless, Verstappen has had a strong end to the season and wants more to be done over the winter to ensure he can attack from the off next year.

He added: "We just have to keep working hard and hope that we get some more power from the engine.

"We need to at least be close to the top guys."