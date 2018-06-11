Vettel: F1 boring, wait for the World Cup

Sebastian Vettel has hit back at critics of a boring Canadian GP, saying “people today are so short-sighted.”

Sunday’s race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve failed to produce the excitement of previous years.

Vettel led from light to flag to claim his second win in Montreal while Charles Leclerc finished three places higher than his grid position, making him the biggest mover inside the top ten.

The media and fans alike were not impressed with Sunday’s race, labelling it boring.

Vettel, though, says that is not fair.

He said: “Life’s like this, or racing… racing’s probably like this.

“I don’t think it’s justified to criticise the racing, or criticise this race. I don’t know if it was boring.

“From my point of view, obviously, it’s still busy inside the car no matter where you are but I don’t like… I don’t know why people today are so short-sighted.

“We had seven races this year, I think some were phenomenal, some were boring – but next week the World Cup is starting and I promise you that a lot of the games will not be exciting – but still people will watch it – but some games will be incredible.

“That’s what we always look forward to – but it can’t just always continue to go up and get better.

“So, I don’t know, there’s no reason, don’t even look for an answer, don’t write anything. Write about something else.

“I think we do our job inside the car and if we can race, we race but obviously, we also do our job inside the car and try to avoid racing. Disappear, stay in front, or not get overtaken.

“And then some races are just exciting and others are not.”