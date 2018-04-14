Vettel: ‘Good to break Mercedes’ China run’

Sebastian Vettel has hailed the strength of Ferrari’s SF71H after pipping Kimi Raikkonen to pole position at the Chinese Grand Prix.

In a carbon copy of Bahrain qualifying, Raikkonen found himself on provisional pole but Vettel produced the goods with his final Q3 lap to clinch top spot by 0.087 seconds.

“I was happy with the whole lap,” Vettel said. “The car was really amazing, just kept getting better.

“I made a few mistakes on the opening lap. I was a bit beaten up by I knew that if I got a tidy lap and a little bit of margin then I could push.”

“I don’t know if the others struggled to get the tyres to work but for us it was pretty straight forward. The feeling was good throughout the whole lap and that makes a big difference.

“This has been a Mercedes track for so long, so it was good to break their run and hopefully we can continue to do so tomorrow.”