Vettel: Halo safety outweighs aesthetics

Relishing his high speed career, Sebastian Vettel says he welcomes Halo as safety outweighs aesthetics.

As Formula 1 continues to test with the Halo ahead of the new season, several drivers have spoken of their dislike of the cockpit protection device.

For most it is the look of it that they find extremely unappealing.

However, Vettel reckons if it saves a life, it’s worth it.

“I still love to drive at the limit with the world’s fastest cars. And in a Ferrari,” he said.

“The Halo may not look so good, but the safety aspect weighs more.

“If someone’s life can be saved by Halo, it has already proven itself.”