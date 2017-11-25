Vettel hopeful Ferrari ‘can be very strong’

Sebastian Vettel is hoping that Ferrari's "very strong race pace" can help him get the better of both Mercedes cars in the season finale at Abu Dhabi.

The Scuderia were never really in contention for pole at the Yas Marina circuit and Vettel had to settle for the second row in P3 behind Lewis Hamilton and pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas.

"I think it was a good session," Vettel said.

"Obviously it's a bit of a shame to be this far back [from pole position], but tomorrow with the race pace I think we can be very strong.

"Valtteri obviously had the better lap, so congratulations to him.

"It should be a fun race, overtaking is not always straightforward, but not impossible."

Vettel has a 22-point advantage over Bottas as the pair battle it out for second spot in the World Championship standings.