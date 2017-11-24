Vettel: Practice sessions geared toward 2018

Sebastian Vettel has said that Ferrari's mindset has turned completely to 2018 and have continued to test new parts in the first two practice sessions in Abu Dhabi.

The Scuderia tried out a new diffuser on Kimi Raikkonen's car and Vettel confirmed that everything introduced over the past couple of race weekends have been with 2018 in mind.

"We try stuff all the time to improve the car," Vettel said after FP2. "Not specifically for next year but everything we tried the last two weeks is for next year. The mindset is that we are already in next year.

"Of course, it's important to finish on a high, the better the result, the better the mood and we try our best but in our heads I think we are already thinking about next year's car."

Vettel, who was quickest in FP1, finished a tenth behind Lewis Hamilton in FP2 and noticed Mercedes were particularly strong in the final sector, a technical section where the Ferrari is supposed to be showing its strength.

"Yeah, I don't know why. I saw that as well," he added.

"I think they are very quick, I was very happy with the lap to be honest – maybe the last sector there was a bit more.

"Overall it was OK and we started off on the right foot. If I can behave in the final sector I should be better off."