Video! Verstappen relives epic 2016 Brazil drive

Following in the footsteps of the likes of Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher before him, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen made a name for himself as a driver who thrives in wet conditions as he charged through the field to take P3 at last year’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

Dropping back to 14th place, the young Dutchman put on a performance to remember to eventually finish on the podium alongside Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

It was a race which Max remembers fondly, and one which is now looked upon as one of the great ‘arrival’ drives.