Video: Whiting on the making of the Monaco GP

Formula One’s Monaco Grand Prix is one of the standout races on the series’ calendar, having played host to the World Championship in almost every season since 1950.

Ahead of this year’s race, Mobil 1 The Grid spoke with FIA Race Director and Motorsport Industry Association ambassador Charlie Whiting to learn more about the Principality’s transformation from a bustling cosmopolitan street to a stunning F1 race track.

Charlie Whiting was speaking to Mobil 1 The Grid as part of his work with the Motorsport Industry Association. For more information about the work MIA does within the industry, please visit: www.the-mia.com.