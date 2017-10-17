Williams duo praise Circuit of The Americas

Felipe Massa has described Circuit of The Americas has “one of the best new tracks on the calendar” and Lance Stroll cannot wait to have “a lot of fun” driving there.

Felipe Massa: “Austin is definitely one of the best new tracks on the calendar. Although I love the classics like Suzuka and Spa, Austin is also a very nice track to drive. It’s a nice town, with nice steaks, so you always enjoy going there. It’s a place that I enjoy racing at but I also like to visit because the people are very welcoming. It’s great to see all the people in Downtown Austin enjoying themselves and having fun, there is a really nice atmosphere. I’m really looking forward to having a good race there and enjoying myself in Texas.”

Lance Stroll: “I am really looking forward to going to Austin and also spending a bit of time in America. From what I have seen, racing in the States, and particularly in Texas, is a lot of fun and then you have the barbeques and cowboy boots that they are famous for. The track itself has a great flow to it. There is the first sector with the esses and the elevation going up into Turn One is quite impressive. I think driving a lap there should be a lot of fun.”