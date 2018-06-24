World Champs ‘impressed’ with Leclerc’s P8

Charles Leclerc’s eighth place in qualifying for the French GP caught the eye of Formula 1 World Champs, who reckon it was an impressive performance.

The Sauber rookie made it into Q3 for the first time in his fledgling Formula 1 career.

In a shock result for Sauber, he qualified his Alfa Romeo C37 up in eighth place.

Sebastian Vettel, who according to reports could be Leclerc’s team-mate come the 2019 season, was full of praies for the 20-year-old.

“I saw on the screen that Fred [Vasseur, Sauber boss] was happy so I knew one of his drivers did well in Q2,” he said.

“Eighth is an impressive result, they are still quite a long way behind with the car.

“For him he’s doing the job, it’s good for him and for Sauber as well to be up there and have chance to score points.”

Pole sitter and reigning World Champion Lewis Hamilton added: “There’s a lot of pressure for him, being here in the south of France, so it’s really, really good.

“I’m happy for him, particularly in that car, he’s done a great job with what he has – probably even more, which is what you hope from a good driver.”

Leclerc, who has scored in three of the last four grands prix, is being tipped to replace Kimi Raikkonen at Ferrari next season.