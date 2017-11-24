Yet another penalty for Hartley

Toro Rosso’s feud with Renault could re-ignite this weekend with news that Brendon Hartley has an engine penalty.

The rookie driver is likely to start Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from the back of the grid as he is facing a 10-place grid penalty.

Toro Rosso were forced to change his MGU-H for the ninth time this season.

The penalty is unlikely to go down well with Toro Rosso who are just four points ahead of engine supplier Renault in the Constructors’ Championship.

Last time out in Brazil, the two parties engaged in a war of words after Renault blamed the engine issues on Toro Rosso and Toro Rosso accused the engine manufacturer of of deliberately undermining their chances.

Despite being four races into his F1 career, Hartley’s grid penalty tally is up to 65.