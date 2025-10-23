Exposed: Hidden details and technical secrets from the United States Grand Prix

As the season winds down and we ready ourselves for a complete technical reset, there’s still plenty of technical detail, both new and old, that’s worth our attention.

Join us as we delve into the technical details that were on display at the United States Grand Prix.

United States Grand Prix: Digging into the details…

A great shot of the Red Bull RB21 from down low provides us with further insight on the geometric features of the diffuser’s roof. Also note the thicker wall section in the lower portion of the brake duct winglet.

A close up of the flapped section on the McLaren MCL39’s front wing.

A peek at the front suspension elements on the Mercedes W16, with special attention to be paid at the chassis end, where the fairings have been shaped to work much like winglets.

An overview of the sidepod architecture and floor edge design on the Aston Martin AMR25.

A look at the side of the diffuser, rear brake duct winglet and rear suspension on the McLaren MCL39 exposed by the rear tyre being off the rim.

Dry ice is blown through the Mercedes W16’s engine cover and gives us a visual of how the cooling gills reject the heat that’s created inside.

A close up of the endplate and flap juncture on the Aston Martin AMR25’s front wing, which shows the semi-detached layout of the flaps, creating shedding surfaces to alter the outwash being generated.

A close up of the rear end on the McLaren MCL39, with the team adopting a single element beam wing.

A close up of the rear suspension fairings on the Mercedes W16, which have been shaped to invoke the necessary aerodynamic response.

An overview of the sidepod, engine cover and floor edge on the McLaren MCL39.

A close up of the rear leg of the front suspension’s upper wishbone on the Mercedes W16, with the fairing shaped like a winglet at the chassis end.

An overview of the McLaren MCL39’s front wing and nose assembly.

A look at the rear section of the floor on the Haas VF-25, which had been modified for the United States Grand Prix, with the majority of the changes that can be seen having been made to the edge wing and its ancillary components.

A close up of the rear suspension on the Aston Martin AMR25, noting the shape of the fairings on the lower elements.

A close up of the cooling gills on the side of the Red Bull RB21’s engine cover.

A close up of the rear suspension on the McLaren MCL39, also noting the detail on the inner fence of the rear brake duct and the cooling exit beside the suspension elements.

An overview of the front wing and nose assembly from the Haas VF-25.

A close up of the Mercedes W16’s rear end, which has bi-plane style beam wing installed, which as you’ll note, the upper element is twisted across the span in order to impart load in the central section but is unloaded at the endplate. It’s much the same for the lower element, which is also trimmed back at the endplate. Also, note the shape of the wishbone ahead and the mini-winglet mounted on the central support pillar.

A close up of the outboard floor fence on the Haas VF-25, which shows off the curved geometry of the surface.

Read next: FIA responds as shock security hack targets Verstappen’s private info