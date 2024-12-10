Carlos Sainz makes Williams confession amid mammoth Abu Dhabi test

Carlos Sainz admitted that he knows he “won’t be fighting for wins and podiums in the next few years” with Williams, as he makes the move from Ferrari.

Sainz heads to the Grove-based team looking to build them back up again, with Williams‘ last titles having come in 1997 and the team having finished this season ninth in the Constructors’ Championship.

Carlos Sainz makes ‘won’t be fighting for wins and podiums’ admission at Williams

Additional reporting by Pablo Hidalgo

Having been allowed to leave Ferrari a few weeks early, the 30-year-old made a solid start to life as a Williams driver in Abu Dhabi, ending post-season testing second fastest behind now-former Scuderia team-mate Charles Leclerc on Tuesday – while completing 146 laps of Yas Marina in the process.

In fact, his quickest lap was two tenths faster than the qualifying times of 2024 drivers Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto while doing so – albeit with next season’s C5 tyres and a track that was fully rubbered in, so while a true representation of the drivers will have been difficult to ascertain, he showed himself to be on the pace immediately.

While he is heading to surroundings where he is likely to be less competitive in the short term, which he acknowledged, the Spanish driver is looking ahead to the challenge of trying to bring them forwards again.

“Honestly, people won’t believe it and can’t imagine how much I’m looking forward to what’s to come,” Sainz told DAZN Spain.

What happened in post-season testing in Abu Dhabi?

👉 F1 2024 Abu Dhabi test: Leclerc tops final track action as Antonelli enters Mercedes fray

👉 Liam Lawson exclusive: The exciting ‘opportunity’ of being Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate

“It may seem strange to people but it’s a project that motivates me a lot. It’s in my mind to be able to help a legendary team like Williams in F1 to become a top team again. Being part of that motivates me a lot.

“I know I won’t be fighting for wins and podiums in the next few years, but I’m not worried about that.

“I’ve got that, I’ve done that with Ferrari, and what I’m going to take care of is that this time lasts as little as possible with the team I’m going to and make the most of it.

“I think the way to face a year like this is never ideal. All the great years of the best sportsmen in history come with a 100% team, a project for the future and everyone pushing in the same direction… and yes, I have noticed that Ferrari has supported me at all times and all season long.

“But whether you like it or not, when you know you’re leaving at the end of the year, it’s complicated to manage.

“We have all managed to stay out of it and keep giving it our all. The end of the season has been very nice and a sign of strength that I think will help me in my next projects.”

Read next: Cadillac’s engine supplier confirmed as F1 2026 entry ramps up