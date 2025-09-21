2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix — Official F1 results (Baku)

Max Verstappen has taken a comfortable victory in an Azerbaijan that proved a key moment in the world championship battle.

Verstappen was peerless from pole to win from George Russell, with Carlos Sainz third for Williams, though the main story was the fate of Oscar Piastri.

Oscar Piastri crashes out on Lap 1

Championship leader Piastri crashed out of the race on the opening lap, ending an uncharacteristic 24 hours for the Australian.

After a crash in the latter stages of qualifying, Piastri then jumped the start. Realising his error, he moved to address the mistake, at which point the lights went out and saw him plummet to the rear of the field.

Running 20th into the opening corner, he remained there until the field reached Turn 5, where he pinched a brake and skated into the barrier on the outside of the corner to end his race.

Piastri’s early retirement opened the door for Lando Norris, who spent much of the race battling through the pack after starting seventh. His cause wasn’t helped by a slow stop caused by a sticking right-front.

At the restart, Verstappen scampered clear as Sainz and Lawson predictably slipped backwards as the race wore on.

Conversely, Norris failed to make the progress he would have expected, and in the latter stages found himself bottled up behind Yuki Tsunoda and Lawson – the Kiwi having kept the McLaren driver at bay prior to his stop, too.

They battled over fifth, the train headed by Lawson, with Lewis Hamilton joining the group in the final five laps, and Charles Leclerc in the second Ferrari not far off the back of that quartet.

Try as Norris might, he was unable to make any further progress and remained seventh at the line in a race dominated by Verstappen.

He won by more some 15 seconds from George Russell with Carlos Sainz a supreme third for Williams. Kimi Antonelli was fourth with Lawson fifth from Tsunoda, Norris, Hamilton, Leclerc, and Isack Hadjar rounding out the top 10.

2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix — Official F1 results (Baku)

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2. George Russell, Mercedes, +14.609

3. Carlos Sainz, Williams, +19.199

4. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, +21.760

5. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, +33.290

6. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, +33.808

7. Lando Norris, McLaren, +34.227

8. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, +36.310

9. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, +36.774

10. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, +38.982

11. Alex Albon, Williams, +67.606

12. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber, +68.262

13. Oliver Bearman, Haas, +72.870

14. Esteban Ocon, Haas, +77.580

15. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, +78.707

16. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber, +80.237

17. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, +96.392

18. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, +1 Lap

19. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, +1 Lap

DNF. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

