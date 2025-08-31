2025 Dutch Grand Prix — Official F1 results (Zandvoort)

Oscar Piastri claimed his ninth career win to extend his title advantage as disaster struck Lando Norris in the closing laps of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Set for a comfortable one-two result for McLaren, Piastri headed Norris before an apparent engine failure took the Brit out of the race with just six laps remaining.

Norris had shadowed his teammate for much of the race, recovering after he slipped to third off the start behind Max Verstappen.

The Brit though, battled back by Verstappen on Lap 9 with a fine move around the outside of Tarzan.

From there, it was a comparatively straightforward run to the flag; Norris pursuing Piastri but never able to directly challenge prior to his untimely retirement.

That promoted Verstappen back into second, with an impressive Isack Hadjar scoring his first Formula 1 podium.

Lewis Hamilton had a torrid race, ending it in the barrier at Hugenholtz (Turn 3) after he slid high on the slippery track to pluck the right-front wheel off his Ferrari early in the affair.

His exit coincided with the arrival of some light rain, though never enough to prompt drivers to switch from slick to intermediate tyres.

Charles Leclerc’s race came to an end at the same corner later on after he was tagged by Kimi Antonelli.

Pitched into a spin, Leclerc’s left-rear tyre came off the rim and the nose was ripped off the Prancing Horse as it spun into retirement.

Antonelli picked up a puncture in the exchange, dragging the Mercedes back to the pit lane as he plummeted down the order in a clash that triggered the race’s second Safety Car.

A promising performance for Liam Lawson came to nothing after he clashed with Carlos Sainz, the Spaniard picking up a 10-second penalty after contact around the outside of Tarzan – the same penalty that was dished out to Antonelli for his incident with Leclerc.

In championship terms, Piastri now heads the title race by 34 points with nine races remaining, and with nine wins to his name he has equalled his manager, Mark Webber, for F1 victories.

Sixth for Oliver Bearman was the best performance of his F1 career, despite having started in the pit lane, while Kimi Antonelli slipped to 16th at the flag following the application of his penalties – he picked up a second for pit lane speeding.

2025 Dutch Grand Prix — Official F1 results (Zandvoort)

1. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, +1.271

3. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, +3.233

4. George Russell, Mercedes, +5.654

5. Alex Albon, Williams, +6.327

6. Oliver Bearman, Haas, +9.044

7. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, +9.497

8. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, +11.709

9. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, +13.597

10. Esteban Ocon, Haas, +14.063

11. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, +14.511

12. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, +17.063

13. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, +17.376

14. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber, +19.725

15. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber, +21.565

16. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, +22.029

17. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, +23.629

DNF Lando Norris, McLaren

DNF Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

DNF Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari