Lando Norris used a canny strategy to claim victory ahead of McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Here are the full results from the Formula 1 race at the Hungaroring.

F1 results: Hungarian GP

Starting third, Norris fell to fifth before a bold decision to switch to a one-stop strategy left him in the driver’s seat for the win.

He saw off a late charge from Oscar Piastri, who had a strong tyre advantage thanks to a two-stop strategy.

Try as the Australian might in the closing laps, he couldn’t penetrate Norris’ defences and shadowed his McLaren colleague across the line, seven-tenths back in second place.

George Russell rounded out the podium after he won out in a battle with early race leader Charles Leclerc, who endured a nightmare second-half of the race as the pace of his Ferrari evaporated.

The race race without interruption, and while there was a threat of rain, it never arrived. However, the cloud cover afforded lower temperatures.

Strategic options too added a further layer of intrigue to a race that, at times, was stagnant before coming alive at key moments.

The result was a Hungarian Grand Prix that has seen the Drivers’ Championship close to just nine points as F1 enters its summer break.

McLaren meanwhile has extended its lead in the Constructors’ Championship to 299 points with 10 races remaining.

2025 Hungarian Grand Prix — Official F1 results (Hungaroring)

1. Lando Norris, McLaren

2. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, +0.698

3. George Russell, Mercedes, +21.916

4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, +42.560

5. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, +59.040

6. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber, +66.169

7. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, +68.174

8. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, +69.451

9. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, +72.645

10. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, +1 Lap

11. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, +1 Lap

12. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, +1 Lap

13. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber, +1 Lap

14. Carlos Sainz, Williams, +1 Lap

15. Alex Albon, Williams, +1 Lap

16. Esteban Ocon, Haas, +1 Lap

17. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, +1 Lap

18. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, +1 Lap

19. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, +1 Lap

DNF. Oliver Bearman, Haas

