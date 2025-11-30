2025 Qatar Grand Prix – F1 results (Lusail International)

Rank outsider no more. Max Verstappen has placed himself firmly into the title conversation ahead of the Abu Dhabi decider.

Verstappen rolled the dice by pitting behind an early Safety Car, and executed magnificently as he claimed a comfortable victory, trimming the deficit to Lando Norris at the top of the championship to 12 points. Oscar Piastri remains in the hunt after his Qatar P2, while Carlos Sainz scored a second Williams podium.

Max Verstappen delivers Qatar Grand Prix masterclass

Just like in the Sprint, Piastri got the perfect start to secure his lead, and Norris got swooped on around the outside, this time by championship rival Verstappen.

Verstappen came in on Lap 8, swapping his mediums for another set of the yellow-walled compound, after the Safety Car was deployed. Nico Hulkenberg was stranded after colliding with Gasly at the exit of Turn 1, having attempted a pass around the outside.

The McLarens stayed out, looking to retain flexibility in strategy with a 25-lap tyre life limit in place.

With the race back to green, the top 3 would spread out. Piastri was in at the end of Lap 24 for his first stop. It was a 3.1-second stop for more mediums, as he came back out ahead of the DRS train headed by Fernando Alonso.

Norris was in the following lap. 2.2s for the championship leader, who by the skin of his teeth, got out ahead of Alonso.

That was crucial for the McLaren drivers.

Verstappen boxed on Lap 33, for the hard tyres this time, as he dropped back behind the McLarens into third. He would not need to pit again, Piastri and Norris did.

Piastri came in at the end of Lap 42 for his final stop, an immense 1.8s service for hard tyres. Norris took over out front with Verstappen right on his rear wing, but pitted for hards on the next lap.

Verstappen, having once again demonstrated his class, took the chequered flag, and kept his title hopes alive heading to the Abu Dhabi decider. Piastri, with second, also kept himself in the mix. Carlos Sainz clinched P3, his second Williams podium.

Norris was crucially gifted P4 by a late Kimi Antonelli wide moment. It was George Russell sixth, Alonso P7, Charles Leclerc P8, Liam Lawson P9 and Yuki Tsunoda P10.

Full 2025 Qatar Grand Prix results

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +7.995

3 Carlos Sainz Williams +22.665

4 Lando Norris McLaren +23.315

5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +28.317

6 George Russell Mercedes +48.599

7 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +54.045

8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari+56.785

9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +60.073

10 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull Racing +61.770

11 Alexander Albon Williams +66.931

12 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +77.730

13 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +84.812

14 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1L

15 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +1L

16 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1L

DNF Lance Stroll Aston Martin

DNF Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls

DNF Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team

DNF Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber