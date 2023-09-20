F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

It’s never too early to look to the future, and while the 2023 silly season has been something of a damp squib, expect 2024 to be something a fair bit livelier as the F1 2025 grid fills up.

Only six drivers currently have contracts until the 2025 campaign, leaving 14 seats available for what will almost certainly leave room open for several bold team moves and reshuffles on the F1 grid next season – though there is still plenty to be decided between now and then.

Here is a breakdown of every team on the grid and the current state of play over their seats for the F1 2025 season:

Red Bull

Max Verstappen (Contract until end of 2028 season)

TBC

Verstappen signed a mega six-year contract extension after his first title-winning season with Red Bull, and he will barely be halfway through it by the time he reaches 2025 – but with Sergio Perez out of contract at the end of 2024, the onus is on the Mexican to perform to keep hold of his seat, with that second Red Bull no doubt one of the most sought-after in Formula 1.

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton (Contract until end of 2025 season)

Mercedes will not be part of the F1 2025 scramble for seats, with Lewis Hamilton’s future with the team confirmed ahead of the 2023 Italian Grand Prix, after lengthy negotiations over extending his future with the Silver Arrows.

George Russell (Contract until end of 2025 season)

At the same time, Mercedes confirmed George Russell would remain as Hamilton’s team-mate until the end of 2025. Having previously confirmed to PlanetF1.com earlier in 2023 he would remain a long-term part of the Mercedes structure, they confirmed that his deal would run until the 2025 campaign.

Ferrari

TBC

TBC

Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz currently see their contracts expire at the end of 2024, with Ferrari set to open talks with both their current drivers over new deals when the opportunity allows. Whether or not one, both or neither of them stay with the Scuderia remains to be seen, but both Leclerc and Sainz have made it clear staying with the team is their number one option as it stands.

Aston Martin

Lance Stroll (Rolling contract)

TBC

Fernando Alonso’s deal with Aston Martin is understood to be up at the end of 2024, with the Spaniard having joined on a multi-year deal at the beginning of the 2023 season. As for Lance Stroll, his contractual status with the team appears to be on a rolling basis as, without putting too fine a spin on it, as father Lawrence is the team owner, don’t expect him to be going anywhere any time soon.

McLaren

Lando Norris (Contract until end of 2025)

Oscar Piastri (Contract until end of 2026)

Lando Norris signed a long-term contract extension with McLaren that will keep him with the team until the end of 2025, with team boss Zak Brown stating on multiple occasions that there are no get-out clauses on either side.

Oscar Piastri, meanwhile, penned a new contract with the team before the end of his debut season in 2023 that would see him through until the end of 2026, after impressing on his rookie year.

Alpine

TBC

TBC

Both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly see their Alpine contracts expire at the end of 2024, though in the case of Gasly, there is an option in his contract to extend his deal by a further year with the team.

Williams

TBC

TBC

Alex Albon’s Williams contract extension was on a longer-term basis when he agreed to a new contract in 2022, believed to be expiring at the end of 2024, leaving both Williams seats available as it stands.

Haas

TBC

TBC

Haas renewed both Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen’s contracts for the 2024 Formula 1 season after doing a solid job alongside each other in 2023, though Guenther Steiner will face another decision over their future when the 2024 campaign unfolds.

Sauber

TBC

TBC

Valtteri Bottas joined what was Alfa Romeo on a long-term deal in 2021, but the man himself has confirmed that negotiations will need to take place if he is stay beyond the 2024 season. Zhou Guanyu’s contract is also up for renewal.

AlphaTauri

TBC

TBC

Red Bull’s junior team is likely to have a new name come 2025 (we’ll update this when they change, don’t worry), with motorsport advisor Helmut Marko confirming they want to bring in a title sponsor for the team. The conveyor belt of talent continues along apace, and with their 2024 line-up among the last to be confirmed, their F1 2025 line-up is also yet to be decided.

