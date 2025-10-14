F1 introduces pre-race ‘half time’ show with ‘Grid Gigs’ concept

Formula 1’s blurring of the lines between sport and entertainment has taken another step with the introduction of a ‘Grid Gigs’ concept.

At this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, the pre-race build-up will feature a “pre-race opening show” courtesy of American Express.

Ahead of lights out at Circuit of The Americas this weekend, country music artist Drake Milligan will perform on the grid as cars begin to leave their garages for their sighting laps.

The concept is designed to keep fans at the track entertained, although it will not feature at every event. A similar pre-race spectacle is planned for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

According to Formula One Management, the ‘F1 Grid Gigs’ concept will offer “A unique blend of music and motorsport, the new feature was inspired by the celebrated F1 75 Live season opener at the O2, watched by an incredible 7.5 million viewers across Formula 1’s social channels.”

The introduction of ‘Grid Gigs’, while new in name, is not a new concept.

In Singapore, former Spice Girl turned DJ, Mel C, entertained the crowd with a short set on the grid. Live music has become more commonplace, though the latest deal adds commercial backing to the concept.

It arrives as F1 faces scrutiny over its television product.

Following the Singapore Grand Prix, it was suggested the television director was more interested in showing people in garages than the action on track.

It’s a point Williams driver Carlos Sainz made following the race in Marina Bay.

Speaking to El Partidazo de COPE, he said: “It’s becoming a bit of a trend, which must have worked for them at one time, when people found it interesting to see our girlfriends, to see famous people on television, the reactions.

“I understand that if there is an overtake, a very tense moment in the race, it is understandable that the production team might want to show a reaction shot, if they have seen that this has worked in the past.

“But,” he added, “only if the competition is respected and you are always showing the important moments of the race.”

It follows similar complaints earlier in the year, when Oscar Piastri taking the flag to claim victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix was consigned to a small window as the director cut to action elsewhere on track.

The commercial rights to Formula 1 are owned by Liberty Media, which acquired them from CVC Capital in 2017 for $8billion.

Since then, the value of the sport has soared while a host of new initiatives have been introduced, including Sprint races.

The calendar has also expanded to 24 races, the maximum permitted under the Concorde Agreement.

