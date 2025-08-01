2025 Hungarian Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results (Hungaroring)

The first practice session at the Hungaroring in Budapest has concluded, with the times topped by…

It was a McLaren 1-2 in the first practice session ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, with Lando Norris edging out Oscar Piastri for top spot.

Ahead of the first practice session, Aston Martin announced that a muscle issue would sideline Fernando Alonso for the hours’ track time, in a bid to reduce his muscular stress before the more important sessions of the remainder of the weekend.

Slotting in Felipe Drugovich into his AMR25 in his stead, the rookie driver was joined as a session-only substitute by Paul Aron as the Estonian jumped into Nico Hulkenberg’s Sauber.

However, while Aron’s run was to tick off one of Sauber’s rookie driver outings – of which each team is mandated to run four of during a season – Drugovich’s appearance did not count towards Aston Martin’s, due to him being a substitute rather than it being an earmarked rookie driver outing.

Both finished in the bottom five, with Drugovich in 15th, while a technical problem curtailed Aron’s running to the first half of the session before his car conked out at the side of the track.

Up front, Lando Norris set the pace from early on, laying down an early benchmark and ending with a laptime of 1:16.052.

This was just 0.019 clear of championship leader Oscar Piastri, with the two McLaren drivers showing a clean pair of heels to third-placed Charles Leclerc in a rearrangement of the podium finishers from last weekend’s race at Spa.

Isack Hadjar was a standout performer as he placed fourth for Racing Bulls, a further four-tenths of a second back from Leclerc, with Lewis Hamilton in fifth – the Ferrari man being one of several to lock up heavily into Turn 1 and flatspot his tyres.

With Haas’ Oliver Bearman in sixth, the two Mercedes drivers were up next as Kimi Antonelli put in a good showing to finish ahead of George Russell, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was in a lowly (by his usual standards) ninth place.

Rounding out the top 10 was Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

2025 Hungarian Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results (Hungaroring)

1. Lando Norris McLaren 1:16.052 2. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.019 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.217 4. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.629 5. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.682 6. Oliver Bearman Haas +0.826 7. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.828 8. George Russell Mercedes +0.873 9. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.888 10. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.906 11. Alex Albon Williams +0.932 12. Esteban Ocon Haas +0.952 13. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.071 14. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.132 15. Carlos Sainz Williams +1.143 16. Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin +1.217 17. Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.341 18. Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.412 19. Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.600 20. Paul Aron Kick Sauber +3.736

