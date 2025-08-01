These are the full F1 results for Free Practice 2 during the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix weekend at the Hungaroring.

Lando Norris set the pace with 1:15.624, but long-run race-pace simulations make the results for this session particularly challenging to analyze.

F1 results: FP2 at the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix

Free Practice 2 kicked off with much of the field hitting the track to get their early laps on the board; most opted to utilize medium tyres, but the Haas duo and Gabriel Bortoleto took on the hards.

The McLarens were once again the early pace-setters, while the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda complained of balance problems. The reigning champion claimed that driving his RB21 felt like “driving on ice,” with both front and rear instability.

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly also sat stationary for the early part of the session as the team made major changes to the suspension.

The first driver on the soft tyre was Carlos Sainz, practicing his qualifying performance before the remainder of the field adopted some new boots — but it came as no surprise that Oscar Piastri was quickest in the early qualifying simulations, followed quickly by Lando Norris.

Max Verstappen was noted by the FIA stewards for throwing a white material out of his cockpit, taking both hands off the wheel to do so, potentially a towel.

Carlos Sainz’s team called in to inform him that they have lost telemetry — but it was only a brief error, as the electronics returned.

Once again, Lando Norris led the field, with Piastri just behind him. Yet again, Charles Leclerc was the closest to the McLarens — but behind him were the two Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso!

It was another challenging session for Max Verstappen, who finished the session in 14th. Isack Hadjar up in eighth is the quickest driver in the Red Bull program.

2025 Hungarian Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 F1 results (Hungaroring)

1. Lando Norris | McLaren | 1:15.624

2. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | +0.291s

3. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | +0.399s

4. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | +0.495s

5. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | +0.609s

6. Lewis Hamilton | Ferrari | +0.705s

7. George Russell | Mercedes | +0.793s

8. Isack Hadjar | Racing Bulls | +0.803s

9. Yuki Tsunoda | Racing Bulls | +0.861s

10. Kimi Antonelli | Mercedes | +0.896s

11. Oliver Bearman | Haas | +0.943s

12. Nico Hulkenberg | Sauber | +1.056s

13. Esteban Ocon | Haas | +1.080s

14. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | +1.167s

15. Liam Lawson | Racing Bulls | +1.188s

16. Carlos Sainz | Williams | +1.250s

17. Gabriel Bortoleto | Sauber | +1.322s

18. Alex Albon | Williams | +1.397s

19. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | +1.419s

20. Franco Colapinto | Alpine | +1.535s

FULL REPORT: Hungarian GP: Norris fastest again in FP2 as FIA launch Verstappen investigation



