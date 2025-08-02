2025 Hungarian Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Hungaroring)

Here are the complete F1 results from qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix, the 13th round of the F1 2025 season at the Hungaroring.

Charles Leclerc delivered a stunning lap in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix in a session that saw Lewis Hamilton eliminated at the end of Qualifying 2.

What are the F1 results from qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix?

As the chequered flag waved, Leclerc delivered an upset performance to steal pole position from McLaren, which had looked set for a front-row lockout throughout practice.

Having looked strong throughout qualifying, Aston Martin had both its cars in Qualifying 3, Lance Stroll briefly sitting provisionally on third before Fernando Alonso split the two McLaren drivers ahead of their final run.

Gabriel Bortoleto had also reached Qualifying 3 for Sauber, as had both Racing Bulls drivers.

A final lap from Charles Leclerc moved him onto pole position, bettering Oscar Piastri ahead of Lando Norris who fell to second and third respectively.

Alonso’s effort saw fifth, behind George Russell, with Lance Stroll sixth, Bortoleto seventh, and Max Verstappen a lowly eighth.

The fifth row is an all-Racing Bulls affair, with Liam Lawson ahead of Isack Hadjar.

Tech analysis: Great F1 cars in depth

👉 F1’s greatest ever car? Why the Mercedes W05 can stake a claim

👉 Brawn GP: The team that shouldn’t have existed – and still won it all

As Qualifying 2 began, the 15 remaining drivers were welcomed back onto the Hungaroring with reports of rain at selected corners.

That followed a drop in temperatures throughout the opening segment, which saw times tumble in the dying moments of Qualifying 1.

In Q2, there was no indication either on track or on the stopwatch that conditions had deteriorated in the initial moments.

Reports were mixed among teams as to how the weather would develop, though it proved to disappear as quickly as it had appeared.

Lewis Hamilton found himself bundled out as others improved, including George Russell, Max Verstappen and Gabriel Bortoleto.

Missing the cut alongside the Ferrari pilot was Kimi Antonelli, Oliver Bearman, Carlos Sainz, and Franco Colapinto.

Antonelli had initially been classified in 11th, but had his final flying lap deleted, which dropped him to 15th.

Falling by the wayside in Q1 was Yuki Tsunoda, the highest-profile victim, who was dumped out courtesy of a late lap by Liam Lawson in the Racing Bulls. The Japanese driver was joined by Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, Nico Hulkenberg, and Alex Albon.

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying 2025:

1. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:15.372

2. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 1:15.398

3. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:15.413

4. George Russell, Mercedes, 1:15.425

5. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 1:15.481

6. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 1:15,498

7. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber, 1:15.725

8. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:15.728

9. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, 1:15.821

10. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, 1:15.915

Eliminated in Qualifying 2

11. Oliver Bearman, Haas, 1:15.694

12. Lewis Hamilton, 1:15.702

13. Carlos Sainz, Williams, 1:15.781

14. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, 1:16.159

15. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 1:16.386

Eliminated in Qualifying 1

16. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, 1:15.899

17. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 1:15.966

18. Esteban Ocon, Haas, 1:16.023

19. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber, 1:16.081

20. Alex Albon, Williams, 1:16.223

Read next: Revealed: The new parts added to Red Bull’s attacking arsenal