2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 F1 results (Las Vegas)

George Russell has topped the final free practice session at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

It was a busy session with significant track evolution, the Mercedes driver stealing to spot from Max Verstappen as the chequered flag waved.

Damp track and cool conditions dominate final practice

Rain in the moments before the session left for a damp start to the final practice hour.

That complicated things, with those who dared to head out doing so on intermediate tyres.

In the second half of the session, some switched to slicks, but the damp track and cool temperatures meant the slicks offered even less grip than the inters.

Things did improve, but the conditions made for a difficult for teams to get a read on.

Once the crossover point was reached, lap times tumbled rapidly – once they’d generated some heat in the slick tyres, which remained treacherous straight out of the pits.

Las Vegas Grand Prix, Free Practice 3 results

1. George Russell, Mercedes, 1:34.054

2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:34.281 (+ 0.227)

3. Alex Albon, Williams, 1:34.875 (+ 0.821)

4. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, 1:35.169 (+ 1.115)

5. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 1:35.269 (+ 1.215)

6. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 1:35.385 (+ 1.331)

7. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, 1:35.439 (+ 1.385)

8. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 1:35.533 (+ 1.479)

9. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 1:35.540 (+ 1.486)

10. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 1:35.562 (+ 1.508)

11. Oliver Bearman, Haas, 1:35.586 (+ 1.532)

12. Carlos Sainz, Williams, 1:35.662 (+ 1.608)

13. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber, 1:35.738 (+ 1.684)

14. Esteban Ocon, Haas, 1:35.817 (+ 1.763)

15. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:35.908 (+ 1.854)

16. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, 1:36.305 (+ 2.251)

17. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber, 1:36.650 (+ 2.596)

18. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, 1:36.667 (+ 2.613)

19. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 1:37.023 (+ 2.969)

20. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:37.112 (+ 3.058)