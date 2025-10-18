F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 US Grand Prix Sprint?

A frenetic Sprint Qualifying session has set the grid for the 2025 United States Grand Prix Sprint with Max Verstappen snatching a stunning pole position.

The last man across the line, Verstappen snatched top spot by just 0.07s from Lando Norris with championship leader Oscar Piastri lamenting a “scruffy” lap to claim third.

Max Verstappen on pole as Nico Hulkenberg stars in Sprint Qualifying

Joining Piastri on the second row was the surprise of the session, Nico Hulkenberg. The Sauber driver had proved quick during Free Practice 1 earlier in the day and featured prominently throughout the early stages of the three-part qualifying session.

But rather than drift away when the heat was turned up in SQ3, the German banked a stunning lap to secure fourth place on the grid.

“In P1 things were looking good already, but it kind of looked too good to be true,” he said of the result, Sauber’s best ever Sprint Qualifying performance.

“We weren’t sure if that was the real deal or what other people were up to with their programme, but we were able to continue that trend!”

It was a more difficult session for Ferrari, with Lewis Hamilton the Scuderia’s leading light in eighth, with Charles Leclerc battling his way to 10th.

The grid order for the 2025 US Grand Prix Sprint

1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing

2. Lando Norris | McLaren

3. Oscar Piastri | McLaren

4. Nico Hulkenberg | Sauber

5. George Russell | Mercedes

6. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin

7. Carlos Sainz | Williams

8. Lewis Hamilton | Ferrari

9. Alex Albon | Williams

10. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari

11. Kimi Antonelli | Mercedes

12. Isack Hadjar | Racing Bulls

13. Pierre Gasly | Alpine

14. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin

15. Liam Lawson | Racing Bulls

16. Oliver Bearman | Haas

17. Franco Colapinto | Alpine

18. Yuki Tsunoda | Red Bull

19. Esteban Ocon | Haas

20. Gabriel Bortoleto | Sauber

