George Russell will supposedly feature amongst the top four best-paid drivers on the Formula 1 grid next season after a reportedly huge $7million increase in his basic Mercedes salary.

After months of speculation surrounding the future of Russell, Mercedes finally put that to rest earlier this week with confirmation that the Briton will continue with the Brackley squad for next season.

George Russell has reportedly secured a huge increase in his Mercedes salary

Joining Mercedes in 2022 on the back of three years with the Mercedes-powered Williams team, Russell stepped up into the team leader role this season following the departure of Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari.

While it hasn’t been the title tilt he dreamt of, the Briton is one of only four drivers to win a grand prix having stood on the top step of the podium in Canada and again in Singapore.

But despite Russell having his best season in Formula 1 to date, his contract negotiations with Mercedes dragged on, even after Toto Wolff’s dream target Max Verstappen reaffirmed his commitment to Red Bull.

Formula 1’s rumour mill speculated it was anything and everything from salary to duration of the contract to PR days.

But it seems, at least when it came to salary, Russell came out on top – if reports and rumours are to be in any way believed, of course.

With official salaries figures always hard to pin down, Russell has reportedly gone from a base salary of $23million in 2025 to $30million for next season. That puts him amongst the top four on the grid, only behind Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.

He’s overhauled Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri in the rankings.

“I’m really happy to be continuing because the truth is, if every single seat was available for next year and I could choose any single team to race for, I believe Mercedes is my best chance of winning the championship next year,” Russell told the media, including PlanetF1.com, at the Circuit of the Americas.

“For me, it’s more about winning than it is about money or sponsor days or anything; I want to win, and this is what I’m fighting for. So that is the long and short of it.”

Russell may have also won in the duration of his deal as sources indicate it is a multi-year contract, although that could be a 1+1 deal.

Asked outright whether he’s assured of being at Mercedes in 2027, Russell replied: “It always just comes down to performance.

“I think for any driver, or at least for myself, what allows me to sleep well at night is knowing that my performances are strong, and that is what will keep you in the sport, as any driver.

“So I think, as I said, our intention and my goal is to continue with Mercedes indefinitely. We’re here to focus on winning in 2026, and that’s that.”

F1 2026 driver salaries

Max Verstappen Red Bull $75 million

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari $57 million

Lando Norris McLaren $35 million

George Russell Mercedes $30 million

Fernando Alonso Aston Martin $27.5 million

Charles Leclerc Ferrari $27 million

Oscar Piastri McLaren $25.9 million

Carlos Sainz Williams $19 million

Pierre Gasly Alpine $12 million

Esteban Ocon Haas $6 million

Nico Hulkenberg Sauber $5 million

Alex Albon Williams $3 million

Lance Stroll Aston Martin $3 million

Liam Lawson Red Bull $3 million

Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls $3 million

Kimi Antonelli Mercedes $2 million

Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber $2 million

Oliver Bearman Haas $1 million

Franco Colapinto Alpine $500,000 – $1 million

Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls $500,000 – $1 million

