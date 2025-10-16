With a new Mercedes contract at last signed, sealed and delivered, George Russell has declared that he is “ready to be champion”.

It was a long road to getting a new deal over the line, though Russell admitted that he has “never worried” about F1 contracts, despite there being “always talk” about them. Russell knows performance means a future in Formula 1, and admitted that this focus on “being fast”, he feels, means that his “personality is a little misunderstood” at times.

George Russell ‘excited’ for F1 2026 and ‘ready to be a champion’

Despite Max Verstappen re-affirming his Red Bull commitment back in the summer, following renewed interest from Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, Russell’s wait for a new contract, to extend his stay at Mercedes beyond 2025, rolled on.

But at last, on the eve of the United States Grand Prix, Mercedes announced new contracts for Russell and teammate Kimi Antonelli.

PlanetF1.com understands Russell’s new Mercedes terms to be a multi-year deal.

But, Russell does not get himself caught up in thoughts about contracts. What he is thinking about is a strong end to F1 2025, having won last time out in Singapore, before diving into the new era of Formula 1, with revamped chassis and engine regulations on the way for F1 2026.

How F1 2026 is shaping up

In a piece for The Players’ Tribune, Russell wrote: “I’ve been in the Mercedes F1 family for nearly 10 years now. I don’t take that for granted one bit.

“While I’m excited for the 2026 season ahead, we still have six races left this year. That’s the only thing I’m focused on — the next race — because every single one matters. This has always been the case, from karting to now.

“As much as there’s always talk of contracts in this sport, to be honest, I’ve never worried about them. Because I know that if I perform, everything gets sorted. Listen, we can talk all we want about how close everybody is on teams… At the end of the day, this is transactional. This is a business. I know why I’m here. A team hires a driver to be fast.

“I think that’s why sometimes I feel like my personality is a little misunderstood. Because I’m so focused on that part of it. Being fast. Everything else is just noise to me. I just want to perform. That’s my mindset: I want to win an F1 world championship. And when I do, I know I’ll want to win another and another … I learned that from being around Lewis [Hamilton] and Toto.

“I believe in myself and my team. I am prepared for what is to come. I am ready to be champion.”

Russell sits fourth in the Drivers’ Championship going into the United States Grand Prix, a position and 36 points behind Verstappen.

