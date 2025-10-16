Former Red Bull and McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo has made a surprise appearance in Austin, Texas, ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

Ricciardo remains one of the most recognisable F1 drivers of the modern era having claimed eight grand prix victories in 257 starts between 2011 and 2024.

The Australian made his final appearance for Red Bull sister team Racing Bulls in Singapore more than a year ago before being replaced by Liam Lawson for the final six rounds of last season.

Ricciardo has kept his distance from motor racing over the last 12 months and officially announced his retirement from the sport last month, taking a new role as global racing ambassador of US manufacturer Ford in the process.

Ford will become Red Bull’s new engine partner next season, working in conjunction with the team’s newly established Powertrains division under the new F1 2026 rules.

What happened to Daniel Ricciardo?

As reported at the time by PlanetF1.com, Ricciardo was in Melbourne for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in March.

And the 36-year-old has been spotted in Austin, Texas, ahead of this weekend’s race at the Circuit of the Americas.

Ricciardo has been pictured at a pop-up store for Enchante, the lifestyle brand founded by the former F1 star.

It is unclear at this stage if Ricciardo will make an appearance during the United States Grand Prix, an event where he twice finished on the podium with Red Bull in 2014 and 2016.

Ricciardo’s visit to Austin comes two months after he lifted the lid on his time away from F1 in his first public appearance since being dropped by Racing Bulls.

Appearing at Ray White’s Connect conference on Australia’s Gold Coast in August, Ricciardo revealed that he has spent the last 12 months “trying to figure out who I am other than this race car driver.”

Asked how life has changed since his F1 exit, a bearded Ricciardo said: “Well, I haven’t been shaving my face! The beard is my comfort right now.

“This year has been a bit of self-exploration. I lived this crazy high-speed life for so long and this year I’ve sat into a little bit of stillness.

“I’ve had a lot of time. I’ve done some hiking. I was in Alaska a few weeks ago and didn’t get mauled by a grizzly [bear], which was a bonus.

“I’ve been trying to figure out who I am other than this race car driver.

“I’ve come to appreciate the little thing more and the meaning of the importance of family and friends.

“I’ve always been driven and that sometimes leads you to being selfish, so I’m trying to learn to be a bit more selfless and become a better listener.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

