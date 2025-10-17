Isack Hadjar believes it would be “a good idea” for Red Bull to allow him to contest the final few races this season in Yuki Tsunoda’s place to help his preparations for F1 2026.

Hadjar has enjoyed a highly impressive debut season with the Racing Bulls outfit in F1 2025, culminating in his maiden podium finish in the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

Isack Hadjar open to replacing Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull before end of F1 2025

The French-Algerian is highly likely to secure a promotion to Red Bull’s senior team as Max Verstappen’s new teammate for next season.

Tsunoda has largely struggled since replacing Liam Lawson at Red Bull after two races of F1 2025, scoring points in just four of his 16 appearances for the Milton Keynes outfit.

With Red Bull’s highly successful partnership with Honda, Tsunoda’s long term backer, concluding at the end of this season, the Japanese driver is facing an uncertain future.

Isack Hadjar expected to join Red Bull for F1 2026 season

Honda is believed to have played an instrumental role in Tsunoda’s promotion to a Red Bull seat ahead of this year’s Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

PlanetF1.com understands that Red Bull would likely be forced to pay a multi-million-dollar fee to Honda to drop Tsunoda before the end of 2025, with a swap with Hadjar thought to be unlikely at this stage.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, Hadjar admitted he would be open to replacing Tsunoda before the end of this season to help him get up to speed with Red Bull.

Yet he conceded that the new regulations for the F1 2026 season would make a late-season swap “pointless in a way.”

Asked if he would welcome the chance to contest the final three races of this season for Red Bull Racing, Hadjar told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “Yeah, definitely. I think that would be [beneficial].

“I don’t know, but if I’m 100 per cent sure and I get the opportunity to take some advance [opportunity], then yes.

“But at the same time, it’s a completely new car next year, so it’s also pointless in a way.”

Asked if a swap with Tsunoda would help him in terms of getting to know the team, he added: “It definitely helps. Definitely.

“I didn’t think about this, to be honest, but it’s interesting. A good idea!”

Asked if he has informed the team of his preference for where he wants to race next season, Hadjar replied: “Yes, obviously.

“I’ve always wanted to [race for Red Bull Racing].

“Since I joined the Red Bull program, [the target] was always to be a Red Bull driver.”

Helmut Marko, the Red Bull adviser, recently indicated that the manufacturer will make a decision on its F1 2026 driver roster after next weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

Asked to respond to Marko’s comments, Hadjar said: “I didn’t know that!

“Honestly, it doesn’t change my approach at all. I’ve been saying it a million times.

“Maybe [there’s] a lot of talking, but when you’re trapped in the car and I drive, I really don’t think about something else than just doing the best I can do.”

As reported by PlanetF1.com last month, Tsunoda has been linked with a move to Aston Martin, which will enter a technical partnership with Honda for F1 2026, as the team’s new reserve driver for next season.

Current reserve Felipe Drugovich will make a full-time return to racing with Andretti in Formula E later this year, with the Brazilian expected to cut ties with Aston Martin.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com, Aston Martin said: “Aston Martin Aramco have Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll contracted as race drivers until the end of 2026.

“The wider driving squad for next year will be announced in due course.”

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock and Thomas Maher

