Former Red Bull and McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo has officially announced his retirement from motor racing almost a year after his last F1 appearance.

And the eight-time grand prix winner has landed a new role as a global racing ambassador for Ford, Red Bull’s 2026 engine partner.

Ricciardo’s F1 career came to a sudden end in the aftermath of last year’s Singapore Grand Prix when he was replaced by Liam Lawson at the Racing Bulls team for the final six races of 2024.

The Australian has kept his distance from F1 and motorsport in the 12 months since, turning his focus to non-racing endeavours.

Ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza, the scene of his last F1 victory for McLaren in 2021, Ricciardo has finally confirmed that his racing days are over having “decided it was time to retire.”

What happened to Daniel Ricciardo?

And the 36-year-old has landed a new role as a global racing ambassador with Ford, the historic US car manufacturer.

Ricciardo’s new role comes as his former employer Red Bull prepares to enter a technical partnership with Ford for the new F1 2026 rules.

Red Bull will produce its own power units for the first time in F1 2026 via its newly established Powertrains division, working in collaboration with Ford, as currently engine supply Honda links up with the Aston Martin team.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com by Ford, Ricciardo wrote: “To all the Ford team members around the world, hey!

“I hope you’ve all had a great summer (or winter for us Aussies) and are excited for the rest of 2025.

“I wanted to write you all a quick note to coincide with some exciting news.

“While my racing days are behind me, my love for anything with wheels will always remain high and for that I am proud to be partnering with Ford to become a Global Ford Racing Ambassador.

“I am going to be working closely with the Ford Racing team and specifically focus on the amazing Raptor brand and lifestyle that Raptor has become for many of Ford’s customers.

“So why now and why me?

“When I decided it was time to retire, I thought long and hard about finding the most authentic way to stay connected to the world of motorsports.

“For me, racing was always about having fun. It made me happy and created memories that will last a lifetime.

“I was thinking back to my core memories with Ford.

“First, when I purchased a Raptor back in 2017 before I even owned a home in the US. Priorities, am I right?

“Then, shortly after Ford announced it was partnering with Oracle Red Bull Racing, I came over to Dearborn and met senior leaders like Jim Farley (we had a ton of fun and a lot of laughs) but also had the chance [to] peak [sic] behind the curtain and see what was happening within your design department. Damn impressive.

“I then visited the team in Cologne later that summer and had a great time meeting employees, watching a live crash test and answering questions in a Town Hall.

“Throughout all these occasions, Ford and its employees’ passion for motorsports was very apparent.

“But what excites me most is how you all continue to find ways of having fun while innovating.

“Ford has built a proper business around motorsport and is using it to bring new technologies to your road cars. And nothing brings that to life better than the beloved Raptor.

“Taking my bias for ‘American-made’ and deep love for trucks out of the equation, Raptor is becoming a global powerhouse.

“I’m one of thousands of happy customers. Some of my favourite memories are road tripping behind the wheel of my Raptor and I can’t wait to add to my existing Raptor ownership, plus meet the customers who are equally passionate about their vehicles.

“I couldn’t be more excited for all the amazing drives ahead with Ford and for all the incredible projects Ford Racing has in its pipeline.

“From F1, to Dakar and from Le Mans to Bathurst, few companies have been at this for as long as you guys have.

“And from what I have seen, we have an incredible future ahead and I am so proud to be joining the team.

“So, here’s to the fun, the laughs and memories that lie ahead.

“Daniel”

