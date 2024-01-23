The nine F1 circuits under threat of calendar axe with contract statuses revealed

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has spoken about the change in approach the sport has taken with its contracts for circuits – moving from a short/medium term approach to looking to tie down longer-term deals for its tracks.

As a result, this places more pressure on the circuits whose deals are coming to an end to strike a new deal with F1 to secure their places on the calendar for the future.

With Madrid having become the latest city to earn a place on the schedule from 2026, taking on the Spanish Grand Prix on a 10-year deal – concerns were raised about Barcelona’s future, but Domenicali assured that the Catalan city can retain its place beyond its current 2026 end date, stressing F1 has a “very good relationship” with promoters there.

Which F1 circuits have the shortest time left on their current contracts?

In the here and now, two iconic circuits in Silverstone and Suzuka head into the final years of their current deals in 2024, while seven more circuits will look to extend their time in F1 beyond 2025.

Monaco and Spa-Francorchamps had agreed shorter-term extensions until 2025, with Imola, Mexico City, Las Vegas, Monza and Zandvoort all coming up for renewal next year as well.

In announcing the upcoming Madrid venue for the Spanish Grand Prix, F1 CEO Domenicali spoke to Formula1.com about the bumper 10-year deal the city was given to host a race.

Perhaps tellingly, not only will circuits now want to keep their place on the calendar full stop, they will want to do so on one of the lengthy new deals being offered by F1 – with the likes of Australia, Bahrain, Qatar, Austin and Hungary all now contracted well into the 2030s.

“I’m very pleased that it’s a deal that takes us to 2035 – it’s a long time,” Domenicali said.

“This is the objective as F1, with either new or more established promoters. It allows everyone involved to plan the future and invest in the future as it is a guarantee for the promoter, for our partners, for our teams and for our sport. It gives everyone long-term visibility.

“If you look at the past, the renewals were two years, three years or five years maximum. Now all our new deals are going in the direction of being very long. And if they are short, there is a reason.”

F1 circuit contract expiry years in full

Silverstone, UK: 2024

Suzuka, Japan: 2024

Imola, Emilia Romagna, Italy: 2025

Las Vegas, USA: 2025

Mexico City, Mexico: 2025

Monte-Carlo, Monaco: 2025

Monza, Italy: 2025

Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium: 2025

Zandvoort, Netherlands: 2025

Baku, Azerbaijan: 2026

Barcelona, Spain: 2026

Marina Bay, Singapore: 2028

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: 2030

Sao Paulo, Brazil: 2030

Spielberg, Austria: 2030

Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi: 2030

Miami, USA: 2031

Montreal, Canada: 2031

Austin, USA: 2032

Budapest, Hungary: 2032

Lusail, Qatar: 2032

Madrid, Spain: 2035* (*joining the F1 calendar in 2026)

Sakhir, Bahrain: 2036

Melbourne, Australia: 2037

