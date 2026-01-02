F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the F1 2026 grid?

The F1 2026 season was set to begin with most of the drivers on the grid potentially out of contract at the season.

This means the driver market could be one full of intrigue in the season ahead, and we will be keeping track of every driver’s contract status as the season progresses.

F1 driver contracts: Which year does each driver’s deal expire?

*Denotes options for further years

**Denotes publicly unknown end dates, but summarised based on contract extension details.

Team Driver Contract expiry Alpine Franco Colapinto 2026* Alpine Pierre Gasly 2028 Aston Martin Fernando Alonso 2026 Aston Martin Lance Stroll 2026** Audi F1 Gabriel Bortoleto 2026 Audi F1 Nico Hulkenberg 2026 Cadillac Valtteri Bottas 2026 Cadillac Sergio Perez 2026* Ferrari Lewis Hamilton 2026* Ferrari Charles Leclerc 2027** Haas Oliver Bearman 2026* Haas Esteban Ocon 2026 McLaren Lando Norris 2027** McLaren Oscar Piastri 2028** Mercedes Kimi Antonelli 2026 Mercedes George Russell 2026* Racing Bulls Liam Lawson 2026 Racing Bulls Arvid Lindblad 2026 Red Bull Isack Hadjar 2026 Red Bull Max Verstappen 2028 Williams Alex Albon 2026 Williams Carlos Sainz 2026*

McLaren

Lando Norris – Contract unspecified (at least end of 2027)

Lando Norris’ last contract in Formula 1 was due to end in 2025, but having signed an “extended multi-year deal” on top of that, that will logically take his future with McLaren until at least the end of 2027.

An exact end date to the Briton’s contract was not given, however, so only he and the team will know his exact contractual situation.

Oscar Piastri – Contract unspecified (at least end of 2028)

Oscar Piastri had a long-term contract which was known to have a 2026 end date at McLaren, but on the eve of his home race in 2025, a new “multi-year extension” to that deal was confirmed by the team.

Like Norris, an exact end date was not revealed for his current deal, but that last extension logically secures Piastri’s future until at least the end of 2028.

Mercedes

Kimi Antonelli – Contract until end of 2026

Kimi Antonelli joined the grid to much fanfare in the 2025 season, and though he was thought to be on a one-year deal initially, it was understood midway through the season that he had done enough to secure his future for 2026.

The future for the young Italian is unknown beyond the end of the season, with both Mercedes drivers potentially up for renewal.

George Russell – Contract until end of 2026 (minimum)

George Russell’s future was subject to much debate throughout the 2025 season, until he and Mercedes confirmed the Briton would make up the team’s line-up with Antonelli in 2026.

Russell revealed his future is in his own hands, however, stating that if certain performance targets are met, he will automatically trigger a contract extension for 2027.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen – Contract until end of 2028

After his first World Championship in 2021, Max Verstappen signed a whopping seven-season contract extension with Red Bull that secures his place on the grid until 2028.

While his future with Red Bull is secure, the team admitted performance clauses exist within his deal to potentially negotiate with its rivals, if certain targets are not met by the team.

Isack Hadjar – Contract until end of 2026

Isack Hadjar is the latest Red Bull junior to have been promoted to partner Max Verstappen, after an impressive rookie season with Racing Bulls.

His next deal was not stipulated to last longer than the 2026 season, with Red Bull Racing contracts covering both the ‘senior’ team and its sister outfit, Racing Bulls.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2026 driver line-up: Which drivers are already confirmed for the 2026 grid?

F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton – Contract until end of 2026

Lewis Hamilton signed a multi-year deal with Ferrari after his surprise move from Mercedes was announced, which takes his future until at least the end of the 2026 season.

While an exact end date was not announced, Hamilton confirmed during the season he has a “pretty long contract” with the Scuderia, which hints that options for 2027 either exist or have been activated.

Charles Leclerc – Contract unspecified (next ‘several seasons to come’ from 2024)

Charles Leclerc signed the longest ever contract Ferrari handed to a driver when he penned a five-year deal to take him until the 2024 season.

He signed a contract extension with Ferrari which was undefined in length, though Leclerc himself confirmed it was for the next “several seasons to come” beyond 2024, hinting at another lengthy deal – though an exact end date was not revealed.

Williams

Alex Albon – Contract until end of 2026

Alex Albon has impressed since joining Williams in 2022, which helped him land a lengthy contract extension after a year on the sidelines.

PlanetF1.com understands his contract may be up for renewal in 2026.

Carlos Sainz – Contract until end of 2026 (minimum)

Carlos Sainz penned a multi-year deal to join Williams after talks with “every team” with an available seat in 2024.

While initially thought to be a two-year deal, team principal James Vowles confirmed that, if fulfilled to its full potential, it would make it a four-year contract for Sainz, taking him until the end of 2028 with the team.

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson – Contract until end of 2026

Liam Lawson saw a lengthy wait to find out whether he would be retained by the Red Bull stable in 2026, having gone through an early demotion back to Racing Bulls.

His performances in the second half of the year were enough to secure his place on the grid for 2026, with Racing Bulls predominantly having offered one-year deals in the past.

Arvid Lindblad – Contract until end of 2026

The only rookie on the grid in 2026, Arvid Lindblad was confirmed to be partnering Liam Lawson for the 2026 campaign towards the end of the 2025 season.

Drivers at Red Bull’s sister team have tended to be offered one-year deals in years gone by, though without Helmut Marko at the top of Red Bull’s driver development programme, that stance may change in future.

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso – Contract until end of 2026

Fernando Alonso joined Aston Martin with the future in mind, and is heading into the final season of his current contract in 2026.

He has yet to decide his future, with his performances having shown no signs of waning despite being the oldest driver on the grid. Whether or not he continues may depend on Aston Martin’s success in the 2026 campaign.

Lance Stroll – Contract for ‘2025 and beyond’

Lance Stroll was previously thought to be on a rolling contract with Aston Martin and its predecessor, Racing Point.

With his last contract extension, however, the team confirmed his next contract would be for ‘2025 and beyond’, which hints at covering the 2026 season as a minimum.

Haas

Oliver Bearman – Contract until end of 2026

Oliver Bearman joined Haas on a multi-year contract after impressing in Formula 2, which takes him until the end of the 2026 campaign.

PlanetF1.com understands his contract is of a ‘2+1’ nature for Haas, giving the option of a third season in 2027 if so chosen.

Esteban Ocon – Contract until end of 2026

Esteban Ocon left Alpine and ‘Team Enstone’ having spent a significant portion of his career to date there, by signing a multi-year deal to join Haas from 2025.

This means his contract covers at least the 2026 season, but it is not publicly known if his contract extends into 2027 as it stands.

Audi F1

Gabriel Bortoleto – Contract until at least end of 2026

Gabriel Bortoleto faces the unique scenario on the grid of racing against his own manager, as the 2024 F2 champion sits under Fernando Alonso’s driver stable.

He joined what was Sauber on a multi-year deal in his first stint in Formula 1, making up a driver line-up that would go through the transition to Audi F1.

Nico Hulkenberg – Contract until at least end of 2026

Nico Hulkenberg rejoined ‘Team Hinwil’ in 2025 after his impressive return to the grid with Haas, signing a multi-year deal.

Hulkenberg is expected to lead the charge at Audi for its first season on the grid, and is known to have a contract until at least the end of 2026.

Alpine

Franco Colapinto – Contract until end of 2026

Franco Colapinto joined Alpine from Williams on what PlanetF1.com understands to be a long-term basis, on commercial terms at least.

As for his race seat, he rejoined the grid on an initial five-race stint in 2025, which was then extended until the end of the season. An extension of his driving responsibilities was subsequently announced for the 2026 season.

Pierre Gasly – Contract until at least end of 2028

Pierre Gasly committed his long-term future to Alpine during the 2025 season, having been with ‘Team Enstone’ since 2023.

The team announced a contract extension until the end of the 2028 season for the Frenchman, meaning his seat in Formula 1 is secure for a good while yet.

Cadillac F1

Valtteri Bottas – Contract until end of 2026

Valtteri Bottas returns to the Formula 1 grid as a Cadillac driver in the 2026 season, having put pen to paper on a contract to cover the 2026 season.

It is not yet known if his deal includes options for another year with the American constructor.

Sergio Perez – Contract until end of 2026

Like his teammate, Sergio Perez comes back to Formula 1 after a year on the sidelines after several seasons as a Red Bull driver.

PlanetF1.com understands Perez’s deal is of a ‘1+1’ nature, meaning a one-year contract with the option for another in 2027.

Read next: F1 penalty points: What is each driver’s current total?