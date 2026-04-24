Fan favourite returns as F1 announces Turkish Grand Prix

Formula 1 will return to Istanbul Park in 2027 under a new long-term deal, marking the circuit’s first appearance since the Covid-hit seasons of 2020 and 2021.

The deal is a long-term contract, lasting five years until 2031.

Formula 1 confirms Istanbul Park 2027 return

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Formula 1’s inaugural race at the Istanbul Park, a circuit designed by famed designer Hermann Tilke, saw the rise of the iconic Turn 8.

A favourite amongst drivers and fans, the circuit’s stay was short-lived as financial issues cost it its place on the calendar. The race organisers claimed that the hosting fee was too high, while Formula One Management blamed poor promotion.

However, when the Covid crisis brought the sporting world to a standstill, Turkey stepped up as part of an 17-race calendar in 2020.

The race weekend, though, was blighted by a newly resurfaced track and heavy rainfall that led to an “ice rink” – and yet thrilling for the fans – grand prix. There was more drama in 2021 as travel restrictions meant the race was pushed back, cancelled and then re-added to the calendar.

It’s fair to say that nothing about the Istanbul Park race could ever be called boring.

And now it’s back.

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Formula 1 and Türkiye president announced that the Turkish Grand Prix will return to the calendar in F1 2027.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, “The return of the Turkish Grand Prix to the Formula 1 calendar is a victory for Türkiye’s passion and belief in sport. The Formula 1 races to be held at Istanbul Park for five years will support İstanbul’s leading position in the world.”

The moment was marked by a demo run from Yuki Tsunoda, not at the Istanbul Park but between Galataport and Dolmabahçe.

The Red Bull reserve driver ran his No.10 starting from the city’s main cruise port, Galataport, along İstanbul’s Bosphorus line on the European side between Karaköy and Beşiktaş where he was met by the Türkiye president, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

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