It has been a busy Friday in the world of Formula 1, marking the start of this final non-race weekend with lots to talk about.

A fan-favourite circuit will officially be back on the calendar from next season, while Audi has taken its next steps after Jonathan Wheatley’s departure as team principal.

Turkish Grand Prix to make F1 2027 return

Yes, for all lovers of Istanbul Park (especially Turn 8), the Turkish Grand Prix will be making a full-time comeback to the Formula 1 calendar from 2027.

Race organisers have agreed a five-year deal with FOM to bring F1 back to the city, having last visited during the Covid-19 affected seasons of 2020 and 2021.

Read more: Fan favourite returns as F1 announces Turkish Grand Prix

How the F1 2027 calendar takes further shape as Turkish GP returns

With Türkiye returning to the calendar next season, this also contractually locks in the F1 2027 schedule.

Our editor, Mat Coch, has taken a look at the state of play regarding each circuit, and how a prospective 2027 calendar might play out across the season.

Read more: F1 2027 calendar takes shape with Turkish GP return confirmation

Audi appoints Allan McNish to racing director role

Mattia Binotto recently confirmed he had taken on team principal duties following the departure of Jonathan Wheatley, though he confirmed he needed high-level support at race weekends.

That will now arrive through brand stalwart and former Toyota F1 driver, Allan McNish, who takes on the role of racing director.

Having already been with the team in heading up its driver development programme, the Scot will oversee trackside activity alongside his duties bringing Audi’s drivers of the future.

Read more: Audi makes major leadership appointment after Jonathan Wheatley exit

Herta expands on previous F1 near-miss

Cadillac test driver, Colton Herta, was almost able to get on the grid back in 2023 with the Red Bull stable, but did not have enough Super Licence points for it to be a reality.

Expanding on the situation on the Beyond the Grid podcast, he explained: “It was disappointing to have those two instances where I thought… maybe not so much on the Sauber one. I thought there was a chance with that one, but the AlphaTauri deal seemed very real to me.

“And then when that didn’t happen, I was like, ‘Look, okay, kind of getting up there in age, probably won’t have another opportunity’.”

He’s seeking a seat with Cadillac next season as he navigates Formula 2, while taking in FP1 sessions with the team through 2026.

Read more: Colton Herta reveals ‘very real’ AlphaTauri chance left F1 dream fading

Same design problem, very different solutions

A tale as old as motorsport is how best to utilise the floor slots in order to optimise their performance on track, while minimising their impact as tyres degrade.

What we have seen so far in 2026, though, is that every team has taken a radically different approach to this important part.

Matthew Somerfield has more on this one.

Read more: F1 2026: Floor designs reveal aero battleground

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