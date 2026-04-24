Audi has appointed brand stalwart and former F1 driver, Allan McNish, to the position of racing director, reporting directly to Mattia Binotto.

McNish’s appointment appears to be to step into a similar role recently vacated by Jonathan Wheatley, with Audi making a senior trackside appointment.

Allan McNish appointed Audi racing director

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After Wheatley’s departure as team principal, Binotto confirmed he would take on team principal duties but added he would need a senior person reporting to him at trackside this season.

McNish, who was previously team principal in Audi’s Formula E venture, has stepped into the role, having served as the team’s director of motorsport co-ordination most recently, alongside heading up its fledgling driver development programme.

The former Toyota Formula 1 driver achieved great success in endurance racing with the Four Rings, winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice alongside a host of wider achievements in sportscars, including a World Endurance Championship title in 2013.

He took on a role with Audi Sport after his driving retirement, and has filled a variety of positions within the company since. Now, he’s back in the Formula 1 paddock.

“It is a privilege to take on the role of Racing Director for Audi Revolut F1 Team: this is a marque that means a lot to me and it is an honour to be able to represent Audi and our partners on the most prestigious stage in motorsports,” McNish said.

“This is an exciting challenge at a pivotal moment in the history of Audi and Formula 1, and I am looking forward to contributing even more directly to our trackside performance.

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“The project we are building is ambitious, and my focus will be on ensuring that all aspects of our race operations are delivering at their most competitive level and continuously improving.

“Together with our Driver Development Programme, to which I remain fully committed, my focus will be on implementing the building blocks for our success, under the direction of Mattia and the Board of Directors.”

Binotto, whose job title has been updated to CEO and team principal in recognition of his combination of duties, added: “Allan brings an exceptional combination of racing experience, technical understanding and leadership to this role.

“He has been a central part of the motorsport structure of Audi for many years and, in his roles within Audi Revolut F1 Team since its start, has played a key role in shaping our preparation for Formula 1, not least with his work around technical partnerships.

“This appointment strengthens our trackside leadership at a crucial stage of our project. Allan’s ability to connect all performance-related areas – from sporting operations to driver development – will be fundamental as we continue to build our team.”

McNish will begin in his new position at next weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, with the team sitting on two points for the season so far.

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