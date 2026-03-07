F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

Qualifying battles between teammates provide a point of intrigue as, over the course of a season, we get to see who performs better over one lap.

The only true barometer any driver has against another is the person in exactly the same car, so these statistics often become cited as an assessor to see which driver in a team has higher outright pace.

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

F1 2026 head-to-head qualifying record: McLaren

Grand Prix: Lando Norris 0-1 Oscar Piastri

Sprint: Lando Norris 0-0 Oscar Piastri

Unsurprisingly, the in-house battle at McLaren was one of the closest on the grid all season, with a 12-12 draw playing out between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in Grand Prix qualifying, with Piastri edging it 4-2 in Sprint sessions.

Expect more of the same as the 2025 World Champion looks to defend his crown from everyone trying to take it from him, not least his teammate.

Piastri has taken the early lead, outqualifying Norris in Australia.

F1 2026 head-to-head qualifying record: Mercedes

Grand Prix: Kimi Antonelli 0-1 George Russell

Sprint: Kimi Antonelli 0-0 George Russell

George Russell took on the role of senior Mercedes driver with aplomb in 2025 and, while Kimi Antonelli often provided reliable backup, he will look to see what he can do in his second season in Formula 1.

Turning around a 25-5 overall deficit will not be easy on Antonelli’s part against the driver long-dubbed ‘Mr Saturday’, but progress will be duly noted.

Russell has taken the early lead, grabbing pole in Australia.

F1 2026 head-to-head qualifying record: Red Bull

Grand Prix: Max Verstappen 0-1 Isack Hadjar

Sprint: Max Verstappen 0-0 Isack Hadjar

Like in race head-to-heads, Max Verstappen is rarely beaten at all – at least in recent seasons – by his Red Bull teammate over the course of one lap.

He has had the benefit of receiving upgrades first over time but, in truth, he has most likely earned that right by way of, well, everything he’s achieved in the sport so far.

Isack Hadjar, though, leads after Melbourne as he qualified P3 while Verstappen crashed in Q1.

F1 2026 head-to-head qualifying record: Ferrari

Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton 0-1 Charles Leclerc

Sprint: Lewis Hamilton 0-0 Charles Leclerc

Formula 1’s statistically most successful qualifier in history in Lewis Hamilton went up against Charles Leclerc last season, and was on the wrong side of a 25-5 head-to-head defeat across both formats.

That is not the kind of reading we’re used to having with a driver of Hamilton’s success, who will look to turn that on its head in 2026 against a driver many believe to be the outright fastest over one lap in Formula 1 at the moment.

Leclerc took the early lead, outqualifying Hamilton in Australia.

F1 2026 head-to-head qualifying record: Williams

Grand Prix: Alex Albon 1-0 Carlos Sainz

Sprint: Alex Albon 0-0 Carlos Sainz

Alex Albon enjoyed a much more comfortable start to life at Williams last season, with Carlos Sainz taking time to adjust to his new surroundings.

However, it was Sainz who emerged on top in the qualifying stakes, beating Albon 13-10 in Grands Prix to higher places on the grid. Expect another close battle this time around.

Albon leads Sainz after Melbourne.

F1 2026 head-to-head qualifying record: Racing Bulls

Grand Prix: Liam Lawson 0-1 Arvid Lindblad

Sprint: Liam Lawson 0-0 Arvid Lindblad

Liam Lawson faces an all-new teammate in Arvid Lindblad at Racing Bulls this season, with Lindblad being the only rookie on the grid in 2026.

The teenager became the second-youngest polesitter in Formula 2 history last season by starting first in Barcelona, but qualifying in Formula 1 marks another step up for the highly-rated Briton.

Lindblad took the early lead in Australia.

F1 2026 head-to-head qualifying record: Aston Martin

Grand Prix: Fernando Alonso 1-0 Lance Stroll

Sprint: Fernando Alonso 0-0 Lance Stroll

Fernando Alonso has seldom lost any sort of teammate battle across the whole year, and that has been no different in qualifying at Aston Martin so far.

He whitewashed Lance Stroll when it came to Grand Prix qualifying in 2025, with Stroll only getting one over on his teammate once in Sprint qualifying.

Alonso leads after Melbourne.

F1 2026 head-to-head qualifying record: Haas

Grand Prix: Oliver Bearman 1-0 Esteban Ocon

Sprint: Oliver Bearman 0-0 Esteban Ocon

Ollie Bearman topped the points standings at Haas last season, emerging three points clear of Esteban Ocon come season’s end.

It was incredibly close in qualifying, too, but the then-rookie managed to beat Ocon 13-11 in the qualifying head-to-head in his first Formula 1 season.

He leads after Melbourne.

F1 2026 head-to-head qualifying record: Audi

Grand Prix: Gabriel Bortoleto 1-0 Nico Hulkenberg

Sprint: Gabriel Bortoleto 0-0 Nico Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg garnered his reputation as a strong qualifier in his time at Haas, but Gabriel Bortoleto proved himself a solid match in 2025.

It was a complete dead heat between the two. They were 12-12 in Grand Prix qualifying, 3-3 in Sprint qualifying – so who will get the upper hand this time around?

Bortoleto made it into Q1 in Melbourne with Hulkenberg just missing out in 11th place.

F1 2026 head-to-head qualifying record: Alpine

Grand Prix: Franco Colapinto 0-1 Pierre Gasly

Sprint: Franco Colapinto 0-0 Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto had 17 of the 24 races alongside each other last season, and while Colapinto took a little while to re-establish himself behind the wheel, Gasly was comfortably ahead come season’s end.

With pressure likely to be on Colapinto to at least get on terms with his teammates in the early rounds, he will need to hit the ground running in the 2026 campaign.

Gasly outqualified Colapinto at R1.

F1 2026 head-to-head qualifying record: Cadillac

Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas 0-1 Sergio Perez

Sprint: Valtteri Bottas 0-0 Sergio Perez

Cadillac will bring an intriguing head-to-head between two of the sport’s most experienced drivers in Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

The Formula 1 newbies are not expected to be contending for points too often in 2026, though Bottas and Perez will still be holding an in-team battle between them.

Perez pipped Bottas for the early lead in Melbourne.

