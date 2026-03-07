Mercedes has secured a front-row lockout at the Australian Grand Prix, but faces a nervous wait to confirm that result.

The FIA stewards have opened a pair of investigations relating to Kimi Antonelli, regarding a potential pit-lane infringement, and an unsafe car as the Italian drove out with coolers still attached to his Mercedes W17.

FIA launches two Kimi Antonelli Aus GP investigations

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

There were rumblings heading into Melbourne that Mercedes was keeping its true pace under wraps.

The Silver Arrows would unleash a level of performance in Australian Grand Prix qualifying which rivals could not live with.

George Russell’s 1:18.518 gave him the first pole of F1 2026. He was three-tenths ahead of his closest challenger, Antonelli, in the sister Mercedes W17, and eight-tenths clear of the highest non-Mercedes qualifier, Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar.

Mercedes now waits to learn whether its front-row lockout is secure.

The FIA stewards opened an investigation into a potential Antonelli pit-lane infringement, and by Q3, the stewards had grounds for a second investigation.

Antonelli was sent out onto the track with fans still attached to the sidepods. One flew out through the opening chicane and came to rest in the gravel. The other came out on exit, and stayed on the track.

Lando Norris would then run over and shatter that cooler, inflicting damage to the front wing on his McLaren.

Antonelli went on to provisionally secure P2 on the grid.

Latest Australian GP talking points via PlanetF1.com

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

Adrian Newey claims AMR26 is ‘fifth-best’ chassis despite Melbourne woes

Asked whether he was expecting a penalty for Antonelli, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff told Sky F1 of the pit-lane infringement: “I hope not, because it’s not the driver’s fault.

“We had a foot in there, in the fast lane.

“Whatever the outcome is, I would hope it’s a financial penalty.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next – Australian GP: Russell storms to pole as Verstappen crashes out in Q1