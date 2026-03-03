How to watch the Australian GP for FREE with Apple TV in the US

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Formula 1 has a new home for fans in the USA after Apple secured the exclusive rights to broadcast every race from the 2026 season.

The move is good timing for Apple because an American team will make its debut on the grid in the shape of Cadillac, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the season stateside.

Apple will broadcast F1 for five years as part of the new deal and fans can sign up to get all the action, or take a free trial of the service.

Apple has been strengthening its ties with F1 after the launch of the ‘F1 Movie’ last year, which debuted on the streaming service in December last year.

The coverage will begin for the Melbourne Grand Prix on Sunday 18 March, including practice and qualifying for the opening weekend of the F1 season.

What will you get for your subscription?

An Apple TV subscription will include every minute of practice, qualifying, sprint and all 24 races in the F1 calendar, including those in Miami, Las Vegas and at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas. Apple says it will show selected races free within the Apple TV app but has not confirmed yet which races will be broadcast.

Apple also says it will feature live updates for every race including real-time leaderboards, driver and constructor standings, and a designated widget across Apple News, Maps, Music, and the Apple Sports app.

What else do you get?

An Apple subscription for the F1 also includes access to F1 TV, the sport’s own premier content that includes live timing, season highlights and behind-the-scenes footage of the F1 2026 season.

Fans will also be able to access some new features including driver cameras to get fans closer to the action.

Apple TV has teamed up with streaming giant Netflix to allow users to watch every episode of hit series Drive to Survive, while the Canadian Grand Prix will be streamed on Apple TV and Netflix in the US as part of the partnership.

How much does it cost?

Apple TV is $12.99 per month in the US and it comes with a free seven-day trial to try before you buy. You can sign up here.

