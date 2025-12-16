The Portuguese Grand Prix will return to the calendar from the F1 2027 season, it has been announced.

It comes after PlanetF1.com revealed in August that the nation was targeting a return to the F1 calendar for 2027.

Portuguese Grand Prix to return for F1 2027 season

The Portuguese Grand Prix was a fixture on the calendar in the 1980s and 1990s, with the Estoril circuit hosting the race between 1984 and 1997.

After an absence of more than two decades, Portugal regained a place on the schedule in the pandemic-affected 2020 season.

That race – held at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao – saw Lewis Hamilton, then of Mercedes, become the most successful driver in the sport’s history in terms of race wins, surpassing Michael Schumacher by collecting his 92nd grand prix victory.

Portimao remained on the calendar for 2021, moving from a late-October date to early May as Hamilton once again took victory.

Despite its undulating layout being popular among drivers and spectators alike, Portugal failed to retain a place on the calendar for the 2022 season.

Formula 1 has today announced that Portimao will return to the calendar for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

The event will effectively replace the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, which will host its final race in 2026.

More to follow.

