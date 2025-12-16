McLaren wrote a special motivational message on Lando Norris’s grid tape ahead of the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, it has emerged.

It comes after the FIA handed rivals Red Bull a ‘significant’ €50,000 fine – half of which was suspended – for an incident ahead of the race start at this year’s United States Grand Prix earlier in F1 2025.

McLaren left special message for Lando Norris on Abu Dhabi Grand Prix grid tape

McLaren has long used the practice of applying a strip of tape on the pit wall to act as a visual marker for Norris as he lines up on the starting grid ahead of a grand prix.

The tape was at the centre of a mini saga between McLaren and Red Bull following the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, in October.

Red Bull was given a partially suspended €50,000 fine at the Circuit of The Americas after a team member re-entered the grid area after the formation lap had commenced.

It emerged that the unnamed individual, who did not respond to marshals’ attempts to stop him, had attempted to interfere with the strip of tape McLaren had left for Norris, who went on to finish second behind Max Verstappen.

Red Bull’s fine was related to the safety breach of a team member re-entering the grid area after the start of the formation lap and was not related specifically to the incident with the tape, which is not covered by the regulations.

Norris went on to secure his maiden F1 title by finishing third in Abu Dhabi, pipping race winner Verstappen to the championship by just two points.

And it has emerged that McLaren wrote a special motivational message on Norris’s tape ahead of the race start at Yas Marina.

A clip posted to social media by reporter Kunal Shah shows Norris’s engineer, Will Joseph, holding a strip of tape while crouching on the grid in Abu Dhabi.

A handwritten message on the tape, flanked by two drawn lovehearts, reads: “You got this.”

Lando Norris’s McLaren race engineer Will Joseph holds a strip of grid tape in Abu Dhabi

Also written on the tape was the term “K2”, seemingly a reminder to Norris to adjust a setting on his steering wheel ahead of the race start.

Red Bull enjoyed a thrilling battle with McLaren over the course of F1 2025, with Verstappen missing out on the title despite winning more races (eight) than Norris and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri (seven).

Joseph and Verstappen’s race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, put their rivalry aside at the end of the title decider in Abu Dhabi, with PlanetF1.com’s on-the-ground reporter spotting the pair in conversation in the paddock (below).

Image: Mat Coch, PlanetF1.com

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Verstappen missed last week’s FIA prize-giving gala through illness.

In a recorded video message, however, the four-time world champion offered his congratulations to McLaren and Norris as the F1 trophy officially changed hands.

Verstappen said: “Hi everyone, Max here.

“I’m very sorry that I cannot be with you guys tonight; the doctors have prevented me from flying.

“I just wanted to say big congratulations, first of all, to our president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, for being re-elected.

“I’m sure there will be very exciting times ahead of us altogether so, again, congratulations.

“And besides that, of course I wanted to say big congrats to all the winners out there.

“I know that everyone is always working very hard for their success, so be very proud and of course enjoy the night.

“Besides that, of course, in my own championship, a big congratulations to McLaren and especially Lando.

“You guys had an unbelievable season and it was really cool to be able to race against you guys until the end.

“Definitely enjoy it, take care, have a great evening and see you guys all in 2026.”

